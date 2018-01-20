LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 20-year-old woman who was killed in a horrific crash in Long Beach that also critically wounded four others, was remembered this evening as a bright light dimmed too early.

“My niece is the best thing to happen to everybody,” said Simean Ouch, before breaking down.

At the Ouch home in Long Beach – a shrine has been set up in memory of 20-year old Jaslyn.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to her devastated family Saturday evening.

Ouch was killed last night near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Spring Street.

She was a passenger in a Honda Civic that was slammed into by a Ford Mustang.

“She was always the light of our world. To know that’s she was gone is hard. It’s heartbreaking,” says her aunt Pintha Ouch.

Her family says Ouch was working two jobs in an effort to save up money to return to school, perhaps to study nursing.

Ouch’s family believes her boyfriend Branden Lee was driving the Honda.

Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash but Ouch’s family doesn’t believe her boyfriend was street racing as was rumored when the crash occurred.

“No doubt in my mind,” says Simean.

“He never put her in harm. He always took care of her. Made sure she was safe,” says Pintha.

Police say four people were in critical condition after they were pulled from the wreckage.

And the front end damage of the Mustang shows how violent the impact was.

Ouch’s uncle and aunt raised Jaslyn and they told Nguyen they’re hoping no other family will have to endure this type of sorrow.

“Just be really careful on the road. Don’t speed up. Don’t try to hit that yellow light before it turns red. Because things could happen. We don’t have any control of it. Just be careful,” says Pintha.

Long Beach Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please call them.