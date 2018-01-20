The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile.

The quake, which was deep at 68 miles, struck at 10:06 p.m. local time Saturday. The epicenter in Tarapaca was 47 miles east of the city of Putre, and 73 miles southeast of the Peruvian city of Tacna.

Local media in Chile said there were no immediate reports of damage and that the navy’s oceanographic service had discarded the possibility of a tsunami.

An earthquake with a similar strength shook Tarapaca last October.

