JACKMAN, Maine (AP) — The town manager of a rural Maine community says he’s the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to “voluntarily separate.”
Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski tells the Bangor Daily News that he wants to preserve the white majority of northern New England and Atlantic Canada. He moved to Maine a year ago and launched a group called “New Albion” to promote what he calls “the positive aspects of our European heritage.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine says Kawczynski’s attitudes and materials are “shockingly racist.” Kawczynski says his group is “pro-white” without being opposed to other racial groups.
Jackman Town Office officials did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press.
