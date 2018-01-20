LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of people turned out today for “OneLife LA,” described by organizers as a celebration of the “beauty and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death.”
The anti-abortion protest began with a gathering at Olvera Street north of downtown Los Angeles, where Archbishop Jose Gomez of the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles and other religious leaders addressed the crowd.
Gomez then led a walk to Los Angeles State Historic Park near Chinatown, for a program featuring speakers and musical performances.
There were no official crowd estimates, but photos posted on local news sites and social media showed crowds of at least 2,000 people.
“OneLife L.A. means sharing the love of God with others — especially those who are poor and forgotten, and those who are alone and excluded,” Gomez said earlier this week. “Join me and thousands in declaring a commitment to valuing and protecting all human life, particularly the most vulnerable in our society.”
