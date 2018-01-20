LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A construction worker in Mount Washington taking some time to smoke might have ignited a garage explosion today that left a 61-year-old man in serious condition with burns to his head, face and arms, officials said.
One of two workers performing some unspecified work at a home built in 1921 left the residence, stood near a detached two-vehicle garage and lit a cigarette, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A “dramatic” explosion occurred that heavily damaged the garage, before the structure erupted into flames, Humphrey said. None of the workers were injured.
Firefighters dispatched at 10:57 a.m. to 4643 Cleland Ave. had the fire out within 12 minutes of their arrival, he said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
“Despite the odor noted by responders and the circumstances described prior to their arrival, the specific cause of the explosion and fire remains the focus of an active investigation,” Humphrey said.
