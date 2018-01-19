LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A computer issue in the Southwest terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Friday lead to a number of flights being delayed, creating a ripple effect and grounding travelers throughout the country.
Delayed travelers took to social media to voice their frustration with the outage, with a number of people claiming they were trapped in cities throughout the U.S., as all flights to LAX had been canceled.
Southwest released a statement saying, “the issues with our airport technology system at LAX have been resolved, and our operation is returning to normal. We appreciate customers’ patience, and we encourage our LAX customers to check their flight status on Southwest.com.”
The technical glitch has since been resolved and Southwest operations have returned to normal.