LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After several days of warm, dry weather, Southern California is going to get a reminder that it’s actually winter.

A cold storm headed for the region is expected to bring a slight chance of showers to the most of Southern California, and an excellent chance of snow in the local mountains.

A winter weather advisory warning was issued by the National Weather Service, warning that difficult travel conditions will be in effect in the San Gabriel Mountains from 10 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

Snow is expected in Ventura County’s mountains, and in Los Angeles County in the vicinity of the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where “even small accumulations…can cause delays or even road closures,” forecasters said.

Three to 6 inches of snow are expected in Ventura County, 2 to 4 inches in Santa Barbara County, and 3 inches or less in Los Angeles County on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.

“And a dusting of snow could occur across the Antelope Valley foothills Friday evening,” the statement warned.

At the same time, strong winds will buffet the mountains. Northwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour gusting to 40 mph are expected in the mountains early this afternoon, increasing to between 20 and 30 mph with 50-mph gusts by tonight, persisting through early Saturday morning, the NWS said.

“Periods of snow, gusty winds, and low visibilities make for dangerous driving conditions and could lead to road closures and travel delays,” warned the NWS statement. Roadways likely to be affected will include Interstate 5 near The Grapevine, Los Angeles Crest Highway, and possibly Highway 14, including the city of Acton.

The same storm will bring strong rip currents and waves of up to 25 feet to the area’s beaches. A high surf advisory is in effect through Saturday night in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)