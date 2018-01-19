LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fresh off being named Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, Rams head coach Sean McVay invited CBS2’s Jim Hill to his home for an exclusive interview about the Rams’ successful season and where the team is headed.

McVay, who made history last year when he became the NFL’s youngest head coach in modern NFL history, attributes a great portion of his success as head coach to his family and mentors.

“It’s a blessing I’ve been around great people, it starts with my family,” said McVay, who also noted his mentor, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, as helping mold him into the coach he’s become.

The NFC West champion Rams finished their regular season 11-5, the team’s best record since 2003 when they were based in St. Louis.

During the interview, McVay told CBS2 the franchise’s success has everything to do with the people behind the team.

“It’s all about the people” said McVay. “And [we’ve] got everybody working in the same direction where there’s clear, open and honest communication.”

When asked about the team’s playoff loss to Atlanta, McVay said overall, it was “a great experience” but chose to focus more on the team’s future and what he expects of his players.

“There’s a lot of things that you can look inwardly at and say ‘what can you do differently to try and help put our players in better spots?'” said McVay.

As for his leadership role with the team, McVay says, “listen, learn and then lead. And when you’ve got great people who can help you do that, that’s when you give yourself a chance for growth.”