LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fresh off being named Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, Rams head coach Sean McVay is happy with the progress his team made this past season.
“It was a great experience,” said McVay when asked about the Rams’ playoff loss to Atlanta, “but you’ve got to move on.”
McVay, who made history last year when he became the NFL’s youngest head coach in modern NFL history, attributes his success to his family and mentors.
“It’s a blessing I’ve been around great people, it starts with my family,” said McVay, who also noted his mentor, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, as helping mold him into the coach he’s become.