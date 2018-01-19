MEXICO CITY (CBSLA/AP) — A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck offshore Friday in Mexico’s Gulf of California, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the Friday morning quake was centered about 48 miles (78 kilometers) north-northeast of Loreto, in the waters between the states of Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.
The USGS reports that it struck at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).
The area is a desert coastline dotted with small towns and fishing villages popular with U.S. tourists who park their recreational vehicles at seaside campsites.
A powerful magnitude-8.1 earthquake shook southern Mexico back in September that left 32 people dead, brought down buildings and triggered tsunami warnings.
