LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rock icon Tom Petty’s death last year was caused by an accidental overdose of prescription medicine, his family said in a statement Friday.
According to the statement on the musician’s website, the coroner found Petty “passed away due to an accidental overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications.”
The statement goes on to say Petty insisted on pleasing his fans despite medical complications from emphysema, knee problems and a fractured hip.
The family said Petty was on several pain medications, which are thought to have led to his death:
“We knew before the report was shared with us that he was prescribed various pain medications for a multitude of issues including fentanyl patches and we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident.”
The legendary, Florida-born rocker was famous for anthems of modern Americana like “American Girl” and “I Won’t Back Down.”
Petty died on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles after being taken to the hospital for what was then reported to be a heart attack.
The cause of Petty’s death had been listed as “deferred” by medical authorities.