SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Video posted to social media Thursday night showed a fisherman on the Santa Monica Pier briefly hooking a sea lion.

The video, which was recorded at around 10 p.m. by Kye Cruz and posted to Snapchat, shows the fisherman accidentally hooking the sea lion while a handful of people look on.

Cruz told CBS2 the hook briefly got stuck in the sea lion’s mouth before it got free and swam away as the fisherman was cutting the line.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it did not receive any calls regarding the incident.

