SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was shot and wounded while driving a work truck in Santa Ana Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 5:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Edinger Avenue.
According to Santa Ana police, the driver was going east on Edinger when he was struck in the face by a bullet through the driver’s side window. His truck then went up onto a sidewalk and collided into a tree. Photos from the scene showed the tree snapped in half.
The driver was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for serious injuries. He is expected to survive, police said. His name was not released.
At this point, police believe the shooting was likely random.
There was no word on whether any suspects had been identified.