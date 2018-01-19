VENTURA (CBSLA) — While surfers seemed excited to catch big waves at the beaches near Ventura Friday, the dark clouds and high surf are a warning for an area still recovering from the damage caused by recent heavy storms.
The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for California’s central coast, saying some areas in the north part of the state could see waves up to 30 feet high.
Near Ventura, those warnings were welcome news to some who had been out on the waves.
“They’re pumpin’ today, man,” eager surfer Evan Kelleher told CBS2 News at Mondo’s Beach. “They’re pumpin’. They’re fun.”
Though the weather is making conditions “fun” for some, for the crews still working around the clock to clear mud in Montecito, rains could hinder their weeks-long work.
NWS predicted Thursday that Montecito could get only a tenth of an inch or less of rain. The area recently suffered deadly mudslides which killed 22 people. Crews continue to clear that closed section of the 101 Freeway.
Temperatures are expected to be reach the low 40s Friday night.