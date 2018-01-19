LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A job ad for a graphics designer for the City of Los Angeles ironically looks like it was designed by a child using a computer for the first time – and the combination has drawn a lot of attention.
The ad, posted on Facebook, features a simple mosaic on one side and the seal of the City of Los Angeles on the other.
Reminiscent of the early Windows graphics program Paint, in a mouse-drawn scrawl, the ad reads, “The City of Los Angeles is now hiring Graphics Designer.” The letters Graphics Designer are in a rainbow of colors.
Some of the comments on the post say, “it hurts to look at,” and “Why am I laughing so hard at this?”
The ad, incidentally, is offering a salary range from $46,708 to $103,230. Interested applicants have until Jan. 25 to apply.