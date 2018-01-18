GARDENA (CBSLA) — A robbery at a local 7-Eleven went viral after it was caught on camera.
Dramatic surveillance footage shows two robbery suspects behind the counter at a convenience store in Gardena, tormenting the clerk and stealing from the register last month.
A security guard sees what’s going on, barrels in to the rescue and opens fire.
Investigators say the robbery suspects were carrying fake guns.
The security guard can be heard saying, “Mine is real,” as the two suspects are on the ground.
Authorities say the suspects have been released.
The security guard was not facing charges at the time of this report.