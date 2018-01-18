Filed Under:Homicide, LAPD, Murder, Suspect

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — The LAPD is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a killer.

Police hope someone will recognize the man shown in a security video taken inside a fast food restaurant in Northridge and released this week.

The man is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Jorge Reyes, Jr. on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot after some sort of argument erupted between the two men. There was also a woman and two boys seen with the suspect in the video.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the LAPD.

