PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a person of interest in the murders of three family members at a Palmdale home last weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that 54-year-old James “Todd” Brown is sought in connection with the killings. He has not been officially named as a suspect, but the sheriff’s detectives believe he may have information about the killings.

The victims were identified as 78-year-old Richard Gardner II, his wife, 56 year-old wife Pepper Gardner, and his son, 52 year-old Richard Gardner III. The three were found murdered at around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 13 when deputies responded to the victims’ home in the 1100 block of West Avenue N-12 on a welfare check from a concerned relative.

The three died of blunt force trauma, deputies at the scene told CBS2, but the L.A. County coroner’s office has not released an exact cause of death.

Deputies believe Brown had lived on the property where the bodies were found for at least one to two years, the sheriff’s department said.

His relationship to the victims was not released, and a motive for the killing was not confirmed.

Detectives released a photo of Brown, but did not provide a detailed physical description. He may be driving a 2002 silver Toyota pickup truck with a camper shell that is registered to him. The vehicle has California license plate #42198C1.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.