SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Two people inside a convertible Bentley were shot in Norwalk Thursday afternoon.
One of the victims has died.
That victim was declared dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
The grim discovery was made in the 9000 block of John Street in Santa Fe Springs.
The car crashed just outside a market, authorities said.
The victims believed to have been shot in the 8800 block of Norwalk Avenue and crashed apparently driving to get help, Stu Mundel reported in Sky9.
Whittier Police are investigating the shooting with the Norwalk Sheriff’s Department.
This is a breaking news report and details will be added as they become available.