LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Angels is among the 20 finalists being considered for Amazon’s second headquarters, the online retailer announced Thursday.

Since it announced in September it was looking to set up shop outside of Seattle, where it was founded, cities have been furiously wooing Amazon with major tax breaks and promises of infrastructure improvement. Amazon says it received 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan of Amazon Public Policy said in a statement.

Los Angeles was the only California city to make the list of finalists. San Diego and Chula Vista had also been in the running.

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018

Other big city finalists include Boston, New York, Washington DC, and Chicago.

When Amazon announced it was starting the hunt for a second home, it named some deal breakers – the new spot had to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, be within 45 minutes of an international airport, have direct access to mass transit, and be able to expand the new headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.

Amazon says it expects to invest over $5 billion in construction and grow the staffing of its second headquarters to as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.