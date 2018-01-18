LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some much needed assistance is being given to victims of the recent mudslides, wildfires and flooding in California in the form of tax relief.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced considerable tax relief for victims of the disasters that inflicted devastation and destruction to homes and businesses throughout California.
According to the IRS, both individuals who reside or own a business in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties affected by the wildfires, flooding, mudflows and debris flows that took place starting on Dec. 4, 2017 in parts of California may qualify for tax relief.
Taxpayers affected by the disasters will benefit from the postponement of certain deadlines.
The federal agency says that the IRS will automatically identify taxpayers located in the designated disaster area and subsequently apply automatic filing and payment relief.
However, taxpayers who reside or own a business located outside the covered disaster area must request tax relief by calling the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227.
For more details surrounding the extent of relief, click here.