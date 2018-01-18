Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic
Long Beach Terrace Theatre
Long Beach
www.disneylive.com
Date: January 19, 2018
The kiddos will be in awe as their favorite Disney characters come to life in a theatrical production led by none other than Mickey and Minnie themselves. The doorway is central; as it becomes the passage into the worlds of Toy Story, Cinderella, and Aladdin, just to name a few.
Go Horseback Riding!
Peter Weber Equestrian Center
Rolling Hills Estates
www.pwecent.com
Date: Ongoing
Near the South Bay? If you have little ones who love horseback riding, or seeing goats, tortoises, bunnies, sheep and other awesome animals, then head over to the Peter Weber Equestrian Center! It’s not open to the public for walk-ins, but make a reservation Monday-Friday. Find out more at www.pwecent.com.
Get Creative At Discovery Cube
Los Angeles
www.discoverycube.org
Date: Ongoing
Equal parts playground and classroom, the Discovery Cube manages to translate learning into applicable scenarios that are fun. With exhibits and hands on activities like the Race to Zero Waste, the Discovery Market, and the Planetary Research Station run the gamut from math to science in a way that keeps kids engaged and entertained.
Campfire at Vista Hermosa Natural Park
Vista Hermosa Natural Park
Los Angeles
www.facebook.com
Date: January 20, 2018
Come learn all about the world’s favorite Mountain Lion P-22, in a community campfire program! Lead by The National Park Service in association with Community Nature Communication at Vista Hermosa Natural Park, this is one event you don’t want to miss!
3rd Annual Playa Provisions Snow Day
Playa Provisions
Playa Del Rey
www.playaprovisions.com
Date: Sunday, January 21, 2018
Chef Brooke Williamson of Top Chef fame is not only a heck of a restaurateur; she also knows how to throw a heck of a party. She will be trucking in hefty amounts of snow this Sunday. Sledding, snowballs, and even fire pits for s’mores are all in the cards if you score a ticket.
Article by Ramon Gonzales.