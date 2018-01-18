There’s likely a laundry list of things to get done around the house. Errands can wait. Spend your weekend appreciating the smile on your kids’ faces by taking them out for an afternoon on the town. Here are some great ways to enjoy some quality time in Southern California.

Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic

Long Beach Terrace Theatre

Long Beach

www.disneylive.com

Date: January 19, 2018

The kiddos will be in awe as their favorite Disney characters come to life in a theatrical production led by none other than Mickey and Minnie themselves. The doorway is central; as it becomes the passage into the worlds of Toy Story, Cinderella, and Aladdin, just to name a few.

Go Horseback Riding!

Peter Weber Equestrian Center

Rolling Hills Estates

www.pwecent.com

Date: Ongoing

Near the South Bay? If you have little ones who love horseback riding, or seeing goats, tortoises, bunnies, sheep and other awesome animals, then head over to the Peter Weber Equestrian Center! It’s not open to the public for walk-ins, but make a reservation Monday-Friday. Find out more at www.pwecent.com.

Get Creative At Discovery Cube

Los Angeles

www.discoverycube.org

Date: Ongoing

Equal parts playground and classroom, the Discovery Cube manages to translate learning into applicable scenarios that are fun. With exhibits and hands on activities like the Race to Zero Waste, the Discovery Market, and the Planetary Research Station run the gamut from math to science in a way that keeps kids engaged and entertained.

Campfire at Vista Hermosa Natural Park

Vista Hermosa Natural Park

Los Angeles

www.facebook.com

Date: January 20, 2018

Come learn all about the world’s favorite Mountain Lion P-22, in a community campfire program! Lead by The National Park Service in association with Community Nature Communication at Vista Hermosa Natural Park, this is one event you don’t want to miss!

3rd Annual Playa Provisions Snow Day

Playa Provisions

Playa Del Rey

www.playaprovisions.com

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2018

Chef Brooke Williamson of Top Chef fame is not only a heck of a restaurateur; she also knows how to throw a heck of a party. She will be trucking in hefty amounts of snow this Sunday. Sledding, snowballs, and even fire pits for s’mores are all in the cards if you score a ticket.