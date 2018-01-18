LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mark Zuckerberg is using a social media platform he’s all too familiar with to call on people to put pressure on Congress and support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
On Tuesday, Zuckerberg posted from his personal Facebook page, encouraging people to call their local congressional representative to “keep the pressure on so they know we’ll hold them accountable.”
“Dreamers are members of our communities,” read the Facebook founder’s post, “and there are 800,000 living in fear with no ability to plan for the future.”
Along with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Zuckerberg is among more than 100 CEOs urging Congress to keep DACA alive.
Congress has until Jan. 19 to agree on a deal regarding the program. If, during negotiations, an agreement cannot be reached by legislators from both sides of the aisle, it could lead to a government shutdown.