LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Delta Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport this afternoon due to a major hydraulics leak in one of the aircraft’s engines, according to CBS2’s Stu Mundel.
Once the plane was on the ground, the engine was cooled with all passengers and crew still on board.
Crews moved the aircraft away from the terminals and deplaned in a specialized area.
The flight number as well as the destination of the aircraft were unknown at the time of this report.