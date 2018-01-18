EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A car crashed into a bank in El Monte Thursday night following a fender-bender in the parking lot.
Investigators say the minor crash in the parking lot of a Chase Bank at Santa Anita and Lower Azusa Rd. escalated when one of the drivers threw their vehicle into reverse, smashing into the lobby. The car was then put in drive and plowed across Lower Azusa Rd., ending up across the street.
No one was hurt, according to El Monte police.
Police say no crime was committed and no one was placed in custody.