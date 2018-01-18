DANA POINT (CBSLA) — A nearly two-ton boulder smashed into a public restroom in a small park in Dana Point on Saturday, giving weekend park-goers quite the scare.
“It was colossal, one of the loudest sounds I’ve ever heard,” said one man who had just walked out of the public bathroom when the boulder fell.
The park, which is located on Cove Road, is located below the Cannons Seafood Restaurant in the Dana Point Harbor area.
Although nearly 150 people were within 50 yards of the collapse when the boulder fell, no one was hurt.
Orange County public works officials say they are now monitoring the hillside as well as looking into whether or not recent rains, erosion or runoff could be to blame.