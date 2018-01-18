LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Booze is now banned at UCLA’s frat parties.
The university’s Interfraternity Council unanimously decided this week to bar all fraternities from hosting in-house events with alcohol, after an alleged sexual assault in the North Village Area.
A student arrested in that case was a fraternity president. According to the Daily Bruin, 21-year-old Benjamin Orr, who was the 2016-17 president of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity, faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape and oral copulation.
The student organization says there was no mandate from the administration to make this move, but the decision was made to provide an environment “where UCLA’s True Bruin Values are upheld.”