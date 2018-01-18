SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Three lion cubs born to a father who was believed to have undergone a vasectomy made their debut at an animal sanctuary in Sylmar Wednesday.
The cubs, two females and one male, were born in September 2017 to a lioness named Gypsy at the Wildlife Waystation.
According to the facility, staff were surprised because the cubs’ father, Tangassi, was believed to have undergone a vasectomy prior to being brought to the Wildlife Waystation.
The sanctuary itself has a no-breeding policy. Tangassi and Gypsy had been placed together for companion.
The lions were recently evacuated from the sanctuary, which is located in the Angeles National Forest, during last month’s 15,000-acre Creek Fire, which burned some of the sanctuary’s property. They have since been returned.
The 160-acre Wildlife Waystation was started in 1975 to provide a home for injured and abandoned wild animals.