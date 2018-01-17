LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Montecito couple was reunited with their cat after they had been separated by the devastating mudslides in Montecito.
Woody and Lindsey Thompson, who say they barely managed to make it out of their home, lost Koska when the mudslide hit.
Six days later, with help from officers with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Koshka was found.
“We needed something like this to happen for our family,” said Thompson, who fought back tears while thanking all those who helped in the search efforts.
Although covered in mud, the cat was not hurt.
The shelter says it has other displaced pets and all the owners have been notified.