Filed Under:Montebello

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man in his 30s was found dead from gunshot wounds in a Montebello riverbed early Wednesday morning.

Montebello police report that a 911 caller discovered the body at approximately 1:36 a.m. along a bike path in the Rio Hondo Riverbed near Roosevelt Avenue and Bluff Road.

Responding officers discovered the victim with head trauma consistent with a shooting. The victim has not yet been identified.

The L.A. County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy. There is no word on a motive in the shooting or whether investigators have identified any suspects.

Anyone with information should call police at 323-887-1200 ext. 262.

