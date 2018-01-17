LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People new to cooking or short on time are turning to kitchen aids such as the Instant Pot to help make getting dinner on the table not such a drag.
The Instant Pot can perform a number of different functions to help ease the cooking process, such as boil, slow cook, steam and saute to name a few.
The fad is all over social media, with Instant Pot owners putting up recipes and posts about the fast food they’re making in their pressure cookers.
The pot has gained such a cult following among its users that groups with hundreds of people have formed online for Instant Pot users to share recipes.
Although the pot is a bit pricey, with top models retailing at about $300, less expensive options are available starting at $70.