From fine art and wine tasting to dirt bikes and ice hockey, there is a quality itinerary in store for your weekend in Orange County. Here are some of the best options when it comes to your time and money.

Friday, January 19



Explore California History

Mission San Juan Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano

www.missionsjc.com

Climb into the pages of your elementary school book and spend your afternoon walking the tranquil paths at Mission San Juan Capistrano. This Friday there will be guided tours of the Serra Chapel, the Spanish Colonial Room and the Mission Treasures Exhibit, all showcasing rare art that depicts the history of the mission.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

In terms of credentials, Jersey Boys has racked up a Grammy, a Tony, and an Oliver award in route to amassing attendance worldwide of over 25 million people. For one weekend only, the Broadway smash returns to Southern California to relive the tale of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.



Wine & Cheese Please

Pali Wine Co. Tasting Room

Anaheim

www.paliwineco.com

The Lompoc-based winery has invested in Orange County and erected a beautiful tasting room complete with a wine on draft system. In addition to a small, but focused menu that compliments the wine and live entertainment on weekends, the location is perfect for just about any occasion.

Saturday, January 20



Supercross

Angels Stadium

Anaheim

www.supercrosslive.com

Night two of Supercross in Anaheim comes rumbling through for another high-octane show in the dirt. Watch as the best riders in the world jockey for position on the leader board and catch some big air in the process.

Surfing Culture & Heritage Museum

San Clemente

www.surfingheritage.org

Curated by Dale Smith, this exhibit explores the roots of skate culture and it’s link to the surf culture dating back to the 1960’s. Photos and artifacts from the community’s most respected names help to vividly tell the origins of modern skate and surf from the pioneers that blazed the trail.

Sunday, January 21



Anaheim Ducks Vs. San Jose Sharks

Honda Center

Anaheim

www.nhl.com

Nothing beats the energy of a live hockey game. This Sunday the Sharks roll in from San Jose. Whenever California teams square off on the ice, the action seems to always be at a fever pitch. Watch as the Ducks looks to sink the Sharks.

The Camp

Costa Mesa

www.thecampsite.com

Offering an environmentally friendly retail space, the purveyors that call The Camp home are part of a retail campus dedicated to active lifestyles. Healthy cuisine, services like Sunday yoga in the Tree House, and stylish stores make this a truly unique place to spend an afternoon.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.