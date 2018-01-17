Explore California History
Mission San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano
www.missionsjc.com
Climb into the pages of your elementary school book and spend your afternoon walking the tranquil paths at Mission San Juan Capistrano. This Friday there will be guided tours of the Serra Chapel, the Spanish Colonial Room and the Mission Treasures Exhibit, all showcasing rare art that depicts the history of the mission.
See “Jersey Boys”
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Costa Mesa
www.scfta.org
In terms of credentials, Jersey Boys has racked up a Grammy, a Tony, and an Oliver award in route to amassing attendance worldwide of over 25 million people. For one weekend only, the Broadway smash returns to Southern California to relive the tale of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Wine & Cheese Please
Pali Wine Co. Tasting Room
Anaheim
www.paliwineco.com
The Lompoc-based winery has invested in Orange County and erected a beautiful tasting room complete with a wine on draft system. In addition to a small, but focused menu that compliments the wine and live entertainment on weekends, the location is perfect for just about any occasion.
Supercross
Angels Stadium
Anaheim
www.supercrosslive.com
Night two of Supercross in Anaheim comes rumbling through for another high-octane show in the dirt. Watch as the best riders in the world jockey for position on the leader board and catch some big air in the process.
Surf 2 Skate
Surfing Culture & Heritage Museum
San Clemente
www.surfingheritage.org
Curated by Dale Smith, this exhibit explores the roots of skate culture and it’s link to the surf culture dating back to the 1960’s. Photos and artifacts from the community’s most respected names help to vividly tell the origins of modern skate and surf from the pioneers that blazed the trail.
Anaheim Ducks Vs. San Jose Sharks
Honda Center
Anaheim
www.nhl.com
Nothing beats the energy of a live hockey game. This Sunday the Sharks roll in from San Jose. Whenever California teams square off on the ice, the action seems to always be at a fever pitch. Watch as the Ducks looks to sink the Sharks.
Roam The Retail Campus
The Camp
Costa Mesa
www.thecampsite.com
Offering an environmentally friendly retail space, the purveyors that call The Camp home are part of a retail campus dedicated to active lifestyles. Healthy cuisine, services like Sunday yoga in the Tree House, and stylish stores make this a truly unique place to spend an afternoon.