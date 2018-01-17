LIVE: Charges Announced In Murder Of Penn Student | Listen Live To KNX 1070 | Read More
DANA POINT (CBSLA) — A second Orange County city has passed a citywide smoking ban.

Dana Point follows Laguna Beach in banning smoking on all public sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots. Smoking was already banned at all the city’s parks since 2010.

The citywide ban will go into effect in 30 days.

City Councilwoman Debra Lewis proposed the ban. Mayor Richard Viczorek voted against the ordinance, only because he said it doesn’t do enough.

Residents will still be able to smoke in their homes and cars.

Smoking bans have also been instituted at Garden Grove cafes and at Cal State Fullerton.

