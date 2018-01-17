Filed Under:california, Lawsuit, Prostitution

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that aimed to legalize prostitution in California.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the relationship between a prostitute and a client is not an intimate association protected by the U.S. Constitution.

A three-judge panel of the court ruled that California had legitimate reasons for criminalizing prostitution, including discouraging human trafficking and violence against women. The judges upheld a lower-court ruling.

The decision came in a lawsuit against several California district attorneys and the state’s attorney general. It was filed in 2015 by a San Francisco-based group that includes former sex workers.

An email to an attorney for the group wasn’t immediately returned.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch