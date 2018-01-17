PASADENA (CBSLA) – A two-vehicle collision sent a car flying off the 210 Freeway and onto the Metro Gold Line tracks in Pasadena Tuesday morning and sent at least one person to a hospital.
At around 11:24 a.m., two vehicles going westbound on the freeway collided, sending one of them overturning onto the tracks near Lake Avenue, between Lake and Memorial Park stations, according to California Highway Patrol.
At least one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The collision prompted a Sig Alert that slowed traffic on both sides of the freeway. Most of the lanes had been reopened by 12:30 p.m.
However, the Gold Line was shut down between Del Mar and Allen stations as of 1 p.m. Buses were shuttling drivers between the two stops.
The cause of the collision was not confirmed.