LIVE UPDATES: Orange County District Attorney’s Office announcing charges against Samuel Woodward in 9 a.m. news conference. Follow along with the news conference here.

9:28 a.m. DA: “I don’t want to be equating the defendant and the suspect, we have a murderer, and we have a victim.”

9:25 a.m. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas: “As we get more evidence, we’ll be able to fill these details better.”

9:22 a.m. While the suspect and victim attended the same high school, authorities are unclear if they were friends.

9:21 a.m. Investigators are unsure why Woodward initially drove to Bernstein’s home and picked him up.

9:20 a.m. District Attorney working to determine if this is a hate crime.

9:18 a.m. Woodward visited the crime scene days after the murder.

9:16 a.m. Woodward had abrasions on him when he spoke to police.

9:14 a.m. Woodward and Blaze communicated via Snapchat on Jan. 2.

8:59 a.m. CBS2 obtains felony complaint against Samuel Woodward; murder charges include personal use of a knife.

SANTA ANA (CBSLA/AP) — Criminal charges were filed Wednesday against a 20-year- old man arrested in connection with the death of Blaze Bernstein, the University of Pennsylvania student who went missing Jan. 2 and was found dead a week later in a Lake Forest park.

Samuel Lincoln Woodward was charged with murder, along with a sentencing enhancement citing the personal use of a deadly weapon, and remained jailed without bail as he waited to be taken to court early Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment hearing, when he’ll be asked to enter a plea.

Woodward was arrested Friday in connection with the Jan. 2 death of the 19- year-old Bernstein, a pre-med student who was home on winter break when he was killed. Bernstein and Woodward were former classmates at the Orange County School for the Arts.

Woodward’s mother, Michele, made her first public statement about the case Tuesday, asking for privacy.

“I would like it very much if everyone would respect our privacy and the privacy of the Bernstein family,” she said outside her home. “This is a time of great suffering and we would ask that you would respect that suffering. Thank you very much.”

Bernstein’s parents — Gideon and Jeanne — issued a statement expressing dismay at media reports about the cause of their son’s death. The Orange County Register reported Monday, the day of Bernstein’s funeral, that he had been stabbed more than 20 times and the killing may have been an act of rage sparked by an alleged attempt by Bernstein to kiss Woodward the night he disappeared.

Authorities say Bernstein was visiting his parents on winter break when he went to a park with Woodward Jan. 2. His body, which had been stabbed 20 times, was found in a shallow grave there a week later. Woodward was arrested soon after.

In an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register, Woodward told investigators he was angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to the park. Bernstein’s parents say the killing may have been a hate crime against their gay son.

Sheriff’s officials said Woodward drove Bernstein to the park. He told investigators that Bernstein wandered into the park and disappeared. Woodward eventually left the park at 1 a.m., telling investigators he drove to a girlfriend’s house in Tustin, but returned about 3:40 a.m. when Bernstein still had not surfaced, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register.

In subsequent interviews, however, Woodward was unable to remember the girlfriend’s name or address, according to the affidavit. Woodward also had scratches and abrasions on his hands, which he attributed to a “fight club” in which he was involved. He also had dirt under his fingernails, with Woodward saying he had fallen into a mud puddle.

Sheriff’s officials said DNA evidence tied Woodward to Bernstein’s death, although they have not provided any specifics. The Register reported that the DNA was Bernstein’s blood found on a sleeping bag in Woodward’s possession.

Neighbors in the Newport Beach neighborhood where Woodward had been living have launched an email campaign, urging the district attorney not release him on bail. Woodward is currently being held without bail, but bail could be set at his arraignment, which is expected to happen after charges are filed.

Bernstein went missing around 11 p.m. Jan. 2 at Borrego Park in Lake Forest. He was reported missing the next day by his family after he missed a dental appointment and failed to answer telephone calls and text messages. After a weeklong search, his body was found Jan. 9 on the outskirts of the park, in a shallow grave.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)