LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Could the hottest new beauty secret be marijuana? Now that recreational pot is legal here in California, there’s been an explosion of new products aimed at helping you look and also feel your best!

Forget joints and bongs. Manicures, lotions and other beauty products infused with cannabis are now in “high” demand.

At Bellacures nail salon in Studio City, a pedicure has a special ingredient: cannabis

“It’s nice and tingly and it feels great!” a customer said.

These “canna-cures” use the legal, non-pyschoactive element of marijuana called CBD that won’t get you high, but work to alleviate pain and induce calm.

“We thought what better way to help customers relax than incorporate it into a mani-pedi service,” Melissa Singer, director of marketing at Bellacures, said.

Canna-cures use bath bombs made by Kush Queen. The company makes a variety of products infused with cannabis, including “pain relief lotions” and “shower gels.”

“It’s really just about finding what works for you,” Olivia Alexander, founder of Kush Queen, said.

And they’re not the only ones creating products with CBD. High Gorgeous makes creams, lip balms and bubble baths.

“Cannabis has been a beauty secret for a really long time,” Alysia Sofios, spokeswoman for High Gorgeous, said. “It’s just that people haven’t been talking about it as much until now.”

Betru Organics makes oral sprays and body lotions.

“It makes you feel good, plus it has all those antioxidants that help with anti-aging, Julie Wilson, co-founder of BeTru Organics said.

Sana Sana Wellness makes oils, scrubs and skin-care products.

“You want something that protects your skin, treats your skin, and nourishes it all in one,” Shannon Barnett, founder of Sana Sana Wellness, said.

The beauty world is going crazy for cannabis. There’s even marijuana-makeup at Koreatown Collective.

“CBD is going to be the fountain of youth,” Janice Hardoon, owner of Koreatown Collective, said. “It helps with rebuilding the collagen in your skin, it helps with reducing your wrinkles.”

And now that marijuana is legal in California, get ready to see more cannabis products aimed at helping you look and ‘feel’ your best.

“I really think that cannabis isn’t a trend. it’s something that’s going to stick around for a very long time.” Alexander said.

Most of these products do not contain THC, so they will not get you high. But before using them, you should check with your doctor.