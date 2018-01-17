(Credit OUE Skyspace LA)

Have you figured out how you will be spending your next few days away from your desk? You have options and now, you have a nice road map of the what, where, and why. Check out what is happening in Los Angeles this weekend.

Friday, January 19



Redondo Beach Restaurant Week

Various Locations

Redondo Beach

www.visitredondo.com

Running until January 26th, #DineRedondo features dozens of beach city eateries all showcasing their signature flair with an emphasis on healthy gourmet. All of the participating locations are mapped off in the area's Blue Zone and all offer discounts and specialty menu items for this week's promotion. Visit our Guide for deals and discounts! See The Temptations

Cerritos Performing Arts Center

Cerritos

www.cerritoscenter.com

Among the most universally loved acts on the planet, The Temptations are pioneers of soul music and R&B. The group will perform a full show worth of hits at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center. Explore Fake Theme Parks

Gallery 1988

Los Angeles

www.nineteeneightyeight.com

Equally random and awesome, Gallery 1988 is hosting an art exhibit dedicated to work inspired by fictional theme parks. From West World to Krustyland, artists have assembled a dynamic collection of creativity to admire.

Saturday, January 20



Visit L.A.’s Tallest Observation Deck

Oue Skyspace

Los Angeles

www.oue-skyspace.com

At 1,000 feet above the streets of downtown, OUE offers an unparalleled look at Los Angeles. In addition an unobstructed view, OUE is also home to the world's first ever Skyslide. The exhilarating experience allows riders to slide down the side of the U.S. Bank Building in a plexiglass tube, with a compete look at the ground below. Bellator MMA: Lima Vs. MacDonald

The Forum

Inglewood

www.bellator.com

Mixed martial arts returns to The Forum this weekend for a full card of world-class pugilists. Among the big names lacing up the gloves include Rory MacDonald taking on Douglas Lima for the Welterweight title. Plus, Rampage Jackson takes on Chael Sonnen as two of the biggest personalities in the sport square up.

Sunday, January 21





Go On A Safari

Malibu Wine Safari

Malibu

www.lasafaris.com

This 1,000-acre retreat is a great way to leave the city without ever having to leave the city. Safari vehicles tours the Saddlerock Ranch and vineyard as guests sip wine and have close encounters with exotic animals. Camels, zebras, bison, and a very famous giraffe all make sure to keep the guests very entertained. Attend The Los Angeles Boat Show

Fairplex

Pomona

www.losangelesboatshow.com

One of the largest collections of boats and aquatic vehicles on the west coast, the Los Angeles Boat Show takes over the Fairplex this weekend. Showcasing the latest models and innovations in the field, this is a boating enthusiasts dream. Smorgasburg LA Record Fair

Row DTLA

Los Angeles

www.smorgasburg.com

Launching this Sunday, Smorgasburg will now program every third Sunday of the month as a bazaar for vinyl junkies. Teaming with Beat Swap Meet, food and music will come together as they should for a an afternoon of create digging and finger licking.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.