WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man who got into a business dispute at the Mondrian Los Angeles hotel in the 8400 block of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood is suspected of going outside the property, firing shots in the air and then fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
The LAPD confirms that the suspect was angry that the hotel staff discarded his marijuana stash.
No one was injured and deputies are investigating, according to the watch commander at the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)