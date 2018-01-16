MALIBU (CBSLA) — Singer Seal was named Tuesday as the suspect in a sexual battery investigation being conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the department’s Malibu/Lost Hills station were called Saturday to the 28900 block of Verde Mesa Lane in Malibu on a report of a “neighbor disturbance.”
There was no disturbance that occurred Saturday, but instead, authorities said the caller reported being the victim of a sexual battery in Nov. 2016.
The sheriff’s department did not share any details of the crime, but did name 54-year-old Samuel Henry Olusegun, better known as Seal, as the suspect.
The accusation comes less than a week after the singer blasted Oprah Winfrey, saying she knew about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for decades.
Seal was previously married to supermodel Heidi Klum, but the couple divorced in 2014.