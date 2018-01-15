ONTARIO (CBSLA) — A youth pastor in Ontario is behind bars after two women accused him of sexual abuse while they were minors, according to authorities.
On Jan. 14, officers at the Ontario Police Department interviewed two women who claimed they were the victims of several acts of sexual abuse by Gerardo Custodio Jr., the youth pastor of their church.
The women told authorities that the alleged incidents took place between 2014 and 2015, when the victims were 14 and 15-years-old. Custodio Jr. was 26-years-old at the time.
According to the Ontario Police Department, one victim claims that many of the incidents occurred on church property.
The 30-year-old youth pastor at the Iglesia La Familia De Dios Church in Ontario was arrested and charged with several counts of engaging in lewd acts with a minor.
Custodio Jr. was transported to the West Valley Detention Center with a bail set at $3 million.