IRVINE (CBSLA) — There was strong reaction Monday night from Foothill Ranch neighbors as new details emerge in the murder case of Blaze Bernstein, just hours before his private memorial.

“Today should have been a day to honor Blaze,” neighbor Rebecca Weiskittel said. “At the end of the day, Blaze was the victim and there was no reason to put any shadow of doubt in that.”

The Orange County Register reported Monday night that in a possible act of rage, Blaze Bernstein’s former high school classmate, 20-year-old Sam Woodward 20 times after he picked him up at his Foothill Ranch home on Jan. 2.

The Register claims detectives found Bernstein’s blood on a sleeping bag in the back of Woodward’s rental car.

Last summer Bernstein told two female friends about an interaction with Woodward. The Newport Beach man was arrested on suspicion of murder last Friday.

In one conversation, Bernstein wrote that Bernstein was about to hit on him and was told not to tell anyone. “But I have texted everyone, uh oh,” he wrote.

The register also reported Woodward told investigators that Bernstein kissed him on the lips and that he pushed Bernstein away.

As ribbons for Bernstein hang on a light post and rocks with his name pile up near a Borrego Park where Bernstein’s body was found, few can believe this happened so close to home.

“It’s just crazy how quick your life can go from good to bad,” former fellow student Ryan Weiskittel said.

On Monday night parents Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein released the following statement:

We are saddened to hear, on the day we laid our son to rest, that gruesome details of the cause of his death were published. Our son was a beautiful gentle soul who we loved more than anything. We were proud of everything he did and who he was. He had nothing to hide. We are in solidarity with our son and the LGBTQ community. There is still much discovery to be done and if it is determined that this was a hate crime, we will cry not only for our son, but for LGBTQ people everywhere that live in fear or who have been victims of hate crime.

Now is the time to set aside fear, ignorance and judgement. It is time to love. Love each other. Be good. Do good and honor Blaze’s memory. #dogoodforblaze blazebernstein.org.