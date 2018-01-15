DEVORE (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of 11 brush fires that broke out in the rural San Bernardino County community of Devore Monday morning.
According to Cal Fire, the so-called Helen Fires were reported sometime before 8:30 a.m. along a three-mile stretch in the area of the 15 and 210 freeways, near Santa Fe Avenue and Devore Road.
The fires were knocked down. There were no injuries or damage to any structures.
A transient, identified as 29-year-old Ricky Whipple, was arrested in the fires, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms. The charges he faces were not immediately confirmed.
The circumstances of the fire remain under investigation.