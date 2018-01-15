LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for a California Science Center exhibit billed as the largest traveling collection outside Egypt of artifacts from the tomb of Tutankhamun — better known as King Tut.

The exhibition, titled “King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh,” will open at the Science Center in March, beginning a 10-city tour to mark the approaching 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery.

King Tut faded from public consciousness in Ancient Egypt shortly after his death & he remained virtually unknown until the early 20th century. T-1 days until tickets go on sale for KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH. #KingTutTour #KingTutLA https://t.co/B1GRQ1MTm1 pic.twitter.com/wdnSvWJhQB — CA Science Center (@casciencecenter) January 15, 2018

The exhibit will include more than 150 artifacts, far more expansive than past displays that have generally been limited to about 50 items.

Organizers said the exhibit will feature items used and owned by the so-called “Boy King,” such as golden jewelry, carvings, sculptures and ritual antiquities.

Related: Artifacts From King Tut’s Tomb To Begin International Tour In Los Angeles

About 40 percent of the artifacts will be leaving Egypt for the first — and last — time, with the items eventually returning to Egypt to be permanently displayed at the under-construction Grand Egyptian Museum.

The exhibit will open March 24 at the California Science Center, where it will remain until January 2019, when it will move to Europe.

Information on tickets — ranging in price from $19.20 to $29.95 — is available at www.californiasciencecenter.org or www.kingtutexhibition.com.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)