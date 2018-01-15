Filed Under:Blaze Bernstein, Memorial Service

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Friends and family gathered at University Synagogue in Irvine on Monday to remember 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.

The University of Penn student disappeared on Jan. 2 while visiting home on winter break.

With 850 people in attendance to pay their respects, the 19-year-old was buried Monday morning, six days after his body was found at Borrego Park in Foothill Ranch.

Authorities say Bernstein went to the park at night with his high school friend, Sam Woodward, and disappeared.

Officials say Woodward was the last person to have seen Blaze alive.

After the discovery of Bernstein’s body, Woodward was arrested and is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

According to CBS2’s Michele Gile, the cause of death is being reported as stabbing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch