IRVINE (CBSLA) — Friends and family gathered at University Synagogue in Irvine on Monday to remember 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.
The University of Penn student disappeared on Jan. 2 while visiting home on winter break.
With 850 people in attendance to pay their respects, the 19-year-old was buried Monday morning, six days after his body was found at Borrego Park in Foothill Ranch.
Authorities say Bernstein went to the park at night with his high school friend, Sam Woodward, and disappeared.
Officials say Woodward was the last person to have seen Blaze alive.
After the discovery of Bernstein’s body, Woodward was arrested and is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.
According to CBS2’s Michele Gile, the cause of death is being reported as stabbing.