LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Trump on Sunday tweeted that DACA was “probably dead” and he blamed the democrats.

The battle continues on Capitol Hill.

Last week, the president seemed to be working towards being conciliatory by telling democrats to put anything on his desk and he would sign it. He added the wall with Mexico would have to be part of any deal and the democrats pulled back. Then, in a bipartisan meeting with various senator, the president reportedly said the now infamous “shithole countries” comment.

The courts are still looking on DACA favorably giving many of the 800,000 people under the program hope that they won’t face deportation.

Also last week, a federal court blocked a Trump administration plan to end DACA.

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold spoke to dreamers Sunday who aren’t counting on the courts, or politicians, to do what is right by them.

Jesus and Armando Navarro came to the United States from Mexico when they were young kids. They’re dreamers, recipients of DACA — Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals. They both work and go to school, but they’re both worried they might have to leave the only home they remember.

“I have never been to another country. I’ve basically lived here. To know that one day we could get taken out of here, it breaks my heart,” Jesus said.

Jesus is studying to be an elementary school teacher, Armando a mechanic. They re-apply every two years with DACA. Jesus’ current status expires in June.

“Right now we are in limbo because we don’t now what is going to be next, if we lost everything,” says Armando.

The DACA program has protected undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported. The Trump administration announced the end of DACA in September with recipients beginning to lose their status in early March.

Trump took to Twitter blaming democrats for the stall in talks over a potential immigration deal.

In a second tweet a few minutes later president Trump wrote:

“I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST.”

Attorney Catherine Ferrigno says the federal courts decision to block the Trump administration from ending DACA only applies to current recipients or people who have had DACA status in the past.

“Which is an important distinction so that people who have never had DACA do not go out an apply now because then they are sort of outing themselves to the government,” said the attorney.

Ferrigno says the federal court decision is only temporary. The case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.