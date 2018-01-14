SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say an investigation is underway in connection with a strong arm robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in California.
Seal Beach police said the incident unfolded just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach.
It was there that officers received a call of a strong arm robbery at the location.
Police say the victim reported that he witnessed multiple subjects exit a large party bus and enter the store.
At one point, police said the victim was surrounded by several suspects who allegedly began to strike him.
The victim’s property was allegedly taken by the suspect, who fled the scene, police said.
Officers located the bus and conducted a traffic stop.
“With the assistance of the Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Cypress, and Los Alamitos Police Departments, officers detained approximately 50 subjects on the bus,” police said in a news release.
No information has surfaced as to whether any of those individuals were placed under arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Det. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109.