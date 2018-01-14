(credit: Beachwood BBQ)

The Los Angeles Beer & Food Festival was such a success the first time around the Los Angeles Brewers Guild has decided to do it again for what’s sure to be another incredible evening in Silver Lake. This is the perfect way to celebrate the ever-expanding Los Angeles beer scene (over 100 different brews will be poured!) with the added bonus of delicious bites from a variety of local food vendors.

Date & Location



Date

Date: January 27, 2018

Mack Sennett Studios

1215 Bates Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Ticket Information

General Admission – $60.00 (3pm-6pm):

– Keepsake tasting glassware

– Unlimited craft beer tastings

– Complimentary bites from local restaurants (while supplies last)

– Educational panels and entertainment VIP – $75.00 (2pm-6pm):

– Everything from general admission

– Early entrance at 2pm

– Top Breweries Participating

Top Breweries Participating



Beachwood BBQ & Brewing/Beachwood Blendery

Grabbing some pours from this multi-award winning Long Beach-based brewery is a no-brainer. This year they'll be offering a couple of classics: Mocha, a rich, imperial coffee chocolate porter, and Amalgamator, among the best examples of a classic West Coast IPA being brewed. As an added bonus, Beachwood will also be serving the lambic-inspired Everything is Nothing with a Twist – that twist being lemon zest, basil, and Szechuan peppercorns – courtesy of their sour-centric Blendery offshoot.

Brouwerij West

Hanging out at Brouwerij West's expansive San Pedro taproom is always a great time. Thankfully, they'll be bringing the party to Silver Lake. The brewery will be pouring a couple of their top-sellers, the refreshing Popfuji Pilsner and the equally quenchable Starfish New England-style Hazy IPA.

Cellador Ales

Those in the know rave about this relative newcomer which focuses on 100 percent oak-barrel fermented beers made with locally sourced ingredients. Sadly, Cellador's North Hills facility remains closed to the public and their limited bottle releases tend to fly off the shelves so don't miss this opportunity to experience one of the hottest breweries in Los Angeles.

Five Threads

Representing the northernmost reaches of LA County, Five Threads is a brewery to watch. If you haven't sampled one of their bottle offerings or had the chance to make it up to Westlake Village and grab a pint in their cozy confines, you'll definitely want to stop by their booth. They'll be pouring the terrific trio of Actually Amber, Tomfoolery, their take on a New England IPA, and Game Day Blonde, an easy drinking cream ale that is sure to be the star of any Super Bowl party.

State Brewing

Torrance is certainly one of the epicenters of the LA beer scene, but its neighbor to the north Gardena has been generating some buzz of its own courtesy of State Brewing. Perhaps the must-try beer at the fest will be Project Nicaragua, a Nicaraguan coffee infused version of Project Shadow, State's luscious Imperial Stout.

Other Participating Breweries Absolution Brewing Company

Alosta Brewing

Angel City Brewery

Angry Horse Brewing

Arrow Lodge Brewing

Arts District Brewing

Boomtown Brewery

Brewery at Simmzy’s Burbank

Brewyard Beer Company

Claremont Craft Ales

Concrete Jungle Brewing Project

Eagle Rock Brewery

El Segundo Brewing

Frogtown Brewery

HopSaint Brewing Company

Indie Brewing Company

Iron Triangle Brewing

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Kinetic Brewing

Ladyface Ale Companie

Lincoln Beer Company

Los Angeles Ale Works

Lucky Luke Brewing

MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.

Mumford Brewing

Mt. Lowe Brewing Co.

Ohana Brewing Company

Old Stump Brewing Co

Pacific Plate Brewing Co.

Pocock Brewing

San Fernando Brewing

Sanctum Brewing Co.

Santa Monica Brew Works

Scholb Premium Ales

Smog City Brewing

The Brewery At Abigaile

Three Weavers Brewing

Transplants Brewing Company

Twisted Oak Tavern

Verdugo West Brewing Co

Wolf Creek Brewery

Yorkshire Square Brewery

Zymurgy Brew Works

Best Food



3941 Tamales

Chef Aaron Valdez will be serving up his famed Green Chili and Red Chilipork tamales, not one, not two, but three ways! Normally, 3941 offers the tamales street style, slathered with Jack cheese, fresh green salsa, and Mexican crema. Festival-goers, however, will also be able to order their tamales extreme style, highlighted by a version of Valdez's grandma's chili con carne recipe, or dirty style, which features his uncle's chili bean recipe, cheddar cheese, and cilantro sour cream mix.

Fat Dragon

This fast casual Chinese restaurant and tea bar has quickly established itself as a local favorite. You won't want to miss Fat Dragon's version of the sesame and chili-bathed Szechuan cold noodles which are sure to bring the heat.

Ladyface Ale Companie

Ladyface will be pulling double duty at the fest. Along with their stellar beers, the Agoura Hills based brewery/brasserie will be serving up a pair of dishes you likely won't find anywhere else: crispy alligator with forbidden rice, and mizuna salad with dragonfruit and pomegranate seeds. These unique pan-global creations are not to be missed.

Porridge + Puffs

Chef Minh Phan takes porridge to a whole other level with her exciting pop-up Porridge + Puffs. At the fest, she'll be serving up a meat and vegan version of her California Porridge which features a creamy Koda Farms' Organic Kokuho Rose Heirloom rice base and seasonal produce from the Hollywood Farmers Market.

Simmzy’s

"Chain" is often a dirty word when it comes to restaurants, but Simmzy's, the homegrown craft beer-focused pub which has locations throughout Los Angeles is certainly an exception to the norm. Be sure to stop by their booth for a slider version of their exceptional burgers which will pair nicely with their selection of beers brewed at Simmzy's Burbank location.