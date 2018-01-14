(credit: Timree)

Want some outlet to create things, whether it’s crochet, painting, or something else? No matter what creative endeavor interests you, you’ll be able to find some class in Orange County to learn it.



del Sol

24471 Alicia Parkway

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 581-9276

www.yarndelsol.com 24471 Alicia ParkwayMission Viejo, CA 92691(949) 581-9276 Knitting is an interesting craft because you can use it to try a variety of projects. Furthermore, there are a variety of knitting skills you can learn depending on what you want to create. At Yarn del Sol, you’ll find weekly courses that focus on a certain specialty of knitting. These specialties include cast-ons and picking up stitches among others. These sessions are held every Wednesday from 4 to 5. Each session is $10 and self-contained so you don’t have to sit through a session for a skill you already know.



Mission Art Center

1730 N. Tustin St.

Orange, CA 92865

(888) 702-5277

www.missionartcenter.com 1730 N. Tustin St.Orange, CA 92865(888) 702-5277 Whether you’re looking for a class for you or for your child, Mission Art Center is a good place to explore. This school focuses on drawing and painting classes. Classes are available for learning to paint with oils, acrylics, and watercolors. You’ll also find classes for drawing with either pastels or pencils. Classes are offered for one, three, six, or 12 months. Visit the website for cost and schedule information.



The Ceramics Studio

31878 Del Obispo St.

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 412-9241

www.theceramicsstudio.com 31878 Del Obispo St.San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 412-9241 If you’re interested in learning ceramics, this is the place for you. In these eight-week classes you’ll be able to learn everything you want to know about ceramics from forming the clay to throwing it on a pottery wheel to glazing. In addition you’ll be able to take your creations home each week, which allows you to decorate your home with something you won’t find at a store. Classes are available for kids, teens, and adults. Check the website for times and pricing.



Timree

1651 Westcliff Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 723-1300

www.timree.com 1651 Westcliff DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 723-1300 Timree offers classes for the young painter in your family. In these classes, students learn the Timree Technique to learn how to paint. More importantly Timree sets up classes that make painting fun for students. Classes last for a month and are held after school. Students get to take home a new painting every week. These classes are for children ages 6 through 12, and the children must be dropped off because the studio does not have enough space to accommodate parents also.



Piecemakers Country Store

1720 Adams Ave.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 341-3112

www.piecemakers.com 1720 Adams Ave.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714) 341-3112 Piecemakers is the place to go for anything crafty. The focus here is on fabric with classes from crochet to embroidery and quilting. This store also offers classes in cooking, where students learn to make things like apple pies. The number of sessions varies by class, but all the classes here are pretty affordable. Be sure to check the calendar regularly to see what’s being offered at any given time.

By Gary Schwind