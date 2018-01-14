(Credit: Joan Marcus)

Indulge in a variety of nature and fitness-related events, wintertime stage shows and concerts this week! From planting acorns to grow beautiful new trees to learning to make fermented vegetables, there are plenty of activities to get your hands dirty. This week also marks a remembrance day for Martin Luther King Jr. with a special day of service as well as a life-saving blood drive and a leadership panel for those interested in making a difference in 2018.

Monday, January 15



Acorn Planting to Restore Oak Woodlands

www.letsgooutside.org Weir Canyon Nature Preserve, Anaheim Get dirty this week as you help restore the oak woodlands that have suffered from both the recent wildfires and the wood-boring beetle, an invasive species. In addition to planting acorns yourself to help restore the special habitat, you’ll learn about the impacts the insects and fires have on local land. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

www.oneoc.org This annual day of service, hosted by local nonprofit OneOC for nearly two decades, offers a way to give back to the local community while celebrating the legacy of the famed activist. Volunteer alongside a variety of organizations while addressing community issues on your day off. Big Boi

www.observatoryoc.com Head to one of Orange County’s biggest music venues to enjoy a live concert by rapper Big Boi. Part of the popular duo Outkast, the multi-talented artist started creating solo music professionally back in 2010 with songs like “Shutterbugg” and the new “Mic Jack.”

Tuesday, January 16



Snowmen Program For Kids

www.gopacificcity.com Pacific City, Huntington Beach The winter activities continue at the seaside Pacific City shopping complex this week, with a special snowmen-themed program for kids. Featuring story time with a tale about snowmen as well as a related art project for kids, parents can also enjoy a variety of retail and food discounts. Reach your 2018 Goals

www.rejuvenatehb.com Also in Huntington Beach, explore your goals for the year with a special workshop on weight loss, energy and vitality in the new year. The hour-long talk will touch on weight gain, mood swings, joint pain, fuzzy thinking, poor sleep and more as well as ways to overcome them. Fermenting Veggies 101

www.fermfarm.com Instructor Yasmine Mason will discuss how to make fermented pickles as well as krauts, like garlic and beet. She will also discuss Fermentation Farm’s master tonic, which can be used to make your own fermented vegetables in the comfort of your own home. Enjoy refreshments as well as a jar of veggies to take home with you.

Wednesday, January 17



Creative Journaling

www.casaromantica.org Casa Romantica, San Clemente Learn the art of creative journaling with a workshop that shows guests how to write, draw and create beautiful collages on the pages. Using things like poetry, open-ended questions and prompts to create, the process offers benefits like improved brain function and increased creativity. Hand-Crafted Orchid Arrangement Workshop

www.rogersgardens.com Bring the beauty of colorful orchids into your own home with a workshop that details how best to arrange the lovely flowers. In addition to tips, enjoy step-by-step as you create a practice arrangement of your very own. Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Blood Drive

www.newportbeach.com Help save lives with blood donation this week as a local chamber of commerce partners with Hoag Hospital. Participants can drop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to donate, but make sure to drink plenty of fluids before arriving and to avoid fatty foods.

Thursday, January 18



SoCal Reggae Party

www.atthetoplb.com Shannon’s at the Top, Long Beach This ongoing event honors local reggae band Jangala Roots Band as well as Jonzie Man, who have been performing at the bar once a month since September. Playing from 8 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, the band will offer up live reggae music for the final session of the series. BHS 2018 Midwinter Convention

www.barbershop.org Running Thursday through Saturday, the Barbershop Harmony Society will present their annual midwinter program, which celebrates the barbershop style of unaccompanied vocal music. The event will feature a variety of shows, a youth chorus festival, a seniors quartet contest and music education. “Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic”

www.disneylive.com Celebrate the allure of Disney magic with this new stage show featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as Goofy and Donald Duck. The famed group will be joined by 25 other well-known characters revealing magical scenes from movies like “Cinderella” and “Toy Story.”

Friday, January 19



See “Jersey Boys”

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa One of the most famous musical Broadway shows in recent history, “Jersey Boys” tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. He and three others went from being working class teens to one of the most popular groups in history. The show includes a variety of the group’s hit songs. See “Diavolo”

www.thebarclay.org This high-energy dance performance features two parts, including “Passengers,” which deals with the search for identity on the ride of life. The second part, titled “The Veterans Project: Phase 2 – A Long Journey Home,” is part of a four-month workshop drawing from stories of local veterans for a performance that uses movement to heal and reflect on inner strength. Screening of “Ex Libris –The New York Public Library”

www.ocma.net This 2017 documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of the New York Public Library system, detailing the cultural exchange and learning that takes place in various boroughs of the city. The free showing will start at 7 p.m. and will last for more than three hours.

Saturday, January 20



Chapman University Panel on Life and Leadership

www.bowers.org Bowers Museum, Santa Ana A former Chapman university president and professors from the school of business and economics will join the museum’s director of education to discuss leadership and endurance as portrayed by Sir Ernest Shackleton, the British explorer who is the subject of a current exhibit at Bowers Museum. The professors will also lead tours of the related exhibit. Polar Bear Plunge

www.cityofmissionviejo.org The city of Mission Viejo will turn the spa at the recreation center into a winter wonderland for one afternoon while visitors enjoy artificial snow for snowball fights, a water slide, carnival games, hot chocolate, snow cones, photo opportunities and swim sessions. Dance Party with DJ Bree

www.bellaterra-hb.com Kids and parents alike will enjoy this family-friendly dance party, which features plenty of games and prizes in addition to the music. There will also be hot potato relay races, hula hoop contests, psychic readings and dance challenges for both children and their parents.

Sunday, January 21